ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm come join the live event We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. This outstanding tribute is considered the definitive celebration of the Carpenters’ legacy in words and music. The show had its beginnings in Toronto in 2009 and has been touring the U.S. since Valentine’s weekend of 2013. The show has played 30 States and counting, connecting to Carpenters’ fans of all ages in Performing Arts Centers and Casino showrooms across the country. We also tour with a Holiday version of the show, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas. 2019 marked 50 years since Karen and Richard’s first album and we were thrilled to perform at the international celebration of this anniversary in southern California in April of 2019.

Tickets
www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/weve-only-just-begun

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

554K+

Views

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
California State
City
Oxford, AL
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Phil Collins & Genesis's Last Show Ever, No Solo Songs Of His

Phil Collins appears to have performed live for the final time in his career -- alongside his band Genesis, no less -- but if true ... his solo career wasn't really acknowledged at all. The legendary rocker/drummer took to the stage Saturday night in London at the O2 Arena, where...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Begun#The Carpenters#Performing Arts Centers
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

How Rainbow turned the "soft" Since You've Been Gone into a crunchy rock classic

Having quit the band Argent two years earlier, Russ Ballard had hoped that a second solo album would ignite his solo career. Winning, released in 1976, did bring attention to several of Ballard’s songs, although little of it under his own name; Santana covered its title track on their album Zebop!, the Bay City Rollers re-recorded Are You Cuckoo? and Roger Daltrey borrowed Just A Dream Away for the score of the film McVicar in which he starred. But it was Since You Been Gone that cemented Ballard’s reputation as a go-to songwriter to take rock music into the charts.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged. Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.
MUSIC
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy