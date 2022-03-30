ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Letter to the Editor – Opinion Piece Regarding the Jacksonville Post Office

Date Submitted March 28, 2022
Patsy Westbrook

It is a great honor to serve Jacksonville, AL as your new Postmaster. In my 22 years with the U.S. Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.
From an incredibly successful 2021 holiday and shipping season to our current role delivering COVID-19 test kits, the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation and our community in Jacksonville, AL.
On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

