ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

House of Delegates adjourns after history-making session

By West Virginia House of Delegates
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKe0t_0euUJJMv00

CHARLESTON, (W.Va.) — The West Virginia House of Delegates adjourned Saturday, March 12 at midnight having completed 293 bills, including a budget bill.

Senate Bill 250, the budget bill, was a compromise among the Senate, House and the Executive branch. The measure passed the full House after a two-hour debate during which House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, spoke in support of the bill for both fiscal and policy reasons.

“It’s the primary Constitutional obligation we have as members of this body; it’s the way we set the priorities of the state in so many ways,” Hanshaw said from the floor. “In fact, I’ve heard a number of our colleagues before describe this budget, not just this budget but our budget, as a moral document — as a representation of where the state of West Virginia goes with respect to our shared priorities and our shared collectives.”

House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, explained the compromise budget surplus totals $1 billion, and a General Revenue fund with 44% designated for public education and includes another pay raise for teachers; 26% dedicated to social services including a pay raise for Child Protective Services workers; and 10% allocated for higher education. The Legislature allocated dollars to “Save the Music,” Healthy Grandfamilies, public broadcasting and future income tax relief also was planned, along with a return of the film investment tax credit after much study and improvement.

House Bill 4008 also completed the legislative process and will allow the state Higher Education Policy Commission to work with the state Community and Technical College System to create a performance-based funding model. The model was led by the higher education institutions themselves, after two years of collaborative work, and the bill unanimously passed the full House.

The 60-day regular legislative session began with an extraordinary session to help secure the largest investment in the state’s history. The specific intent of the package of bills addressed during the special session helped clinch the announced $2.7 billion Nucor investment in Mason County and the Northern Panhandle. The project is expected to bring about 1,000 construction jobs and 800 full-time jobs with benefits.

After more than a decade of efforts to make the state’s current Department of Health and Human Resources more manageable, effective and efficient, House Bill 4020 marks a new era in West Virginia’s public health by approaching those goals through a newly created Department of Health and Department of Human Resources, each with its own cabinet secretary. The stand-alone Department of Health will include the bureaus of Public Health, Health Facilities, Inspector General, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification as well as the state Health Care Authority; the separate Department of Human Resources will include the bureaus of Social Services, Medical Services, Child Support Enforcement, Family Assistance and Behavioral Health, which includes the state Office of Drug Control Policy as well as the Office of Maternal Child and Family Health. Two secretaries of the new agencies will be in office by January 2023, if the bill becomes law. Efforts also were made this session to provide more flexibility to the DHHR cabinet secretary to allocate CPS workers to best fit the dire needs the state has experienced.

Bills that continue to make advances in broadband connectivity and competition completed the legislative process, as well as bills that look to pave the way for the state to capitalize on new economic investments, such as House Bill 4098, which makes it clear in state code that geothermal energy may be developed in West Virginia; House Bill 4003, which would establish a clear legal right of title to the chemical compounds, elements and substances derived from the treatment of acid mine drainage, setting definitive roles in the cleanup and extraction of rare earth elements from those coal waste piles; and House Bill 4002 which creates the certified sites and development readiness program, to help secure the state’s position among site selection consultants to help land the next big economic engine.

The House completed legislative action Jan. 31 on Senate Bill 4. The bill repeals a 26-year ban the Legislature had enacted on construction of new nuclear power facilities and allows for the possibility of nuclear energy production rounding out West Virginia’s power portfolio and indicating to the global economy that the state is successfully transitioning its economy.

After the House of Delegates completed the work of the legislative session and adjourned, members remained in the chamber to hear farewell speeches from members who will not be running again. The busy calendar kept members from observing the long-standing tradition usually reserved for the final night of the legislative session, but Delegates heard from:

Brent Boggs, D-Braxton

John Doyle, D-Jefferson

Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel

John Kelly, R-Wood

Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia

Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming

John Mandt, R-Cabell

Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam

Zach Maynard, R-Lincoln

Terri Sypolt, R-Preston

Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette

Ben Queen, R-Harrison

Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley

House Counsel Dan Greear

The post House of Delegates adjourns after history-making session appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 1

Related
NHPR

N.H. House Republicans unite to send COVID legislation to the Senate

Republicans in the New Hampshire House united this week to pass multiple bills dealing with COVID-19, with a focus on prioritizing individual rights and limiting the authority of entities to compel adherence to public health policies. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTV

West Virginia state delegates reflect on legislative session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state legislature wrapped up their session last weekend. Today in Marion county, state representatives reflected on their progress... 5′s John Blashke is reporting. Members of the state legislature and other guests gathered at the Robert H. Mollohan research center in Fairmont Friday. A few...
MARION COUNTY, WV
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Householder
Person
Zach Maynard
Person
Brent Boggs
Person
Roger Hanshaw
AOL Corp

Senate panel sets vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday announced its plans to meet for a vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination by President Biden to the U.S. Supreme Court, moving the 51-year-old judge another step closer to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. “This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate#Executive#House Finance Committee#General Revenue#Child Protective Services
Daily Mail

All three House Democrat octogenarians - with a combined aged of 244 years old - announce they are running for reelection in 2022 despite the rising prospect of a Republican bloodbath

The trio of top House Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - are all running for re-election. The 81-year-old Clyburn announced Monday he would run for a 15th term, while the 81-year-old Pelosi and 82-year-old Hoyer had previously announced 2022 runs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Salon

Why the Senate hasn’t made a climate deal yet

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) listens during a business meeting with the Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs on Capitol Hill on October 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The business meeting was held for members to discuss pending legislation. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Democrats will need a miracle if they want to keep...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Scoop: Inside Schumer and Manchin's secret Italian dinner

A private Italian dinner between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) did little to repair their differences over how Democrats can retain power in the Senate, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Schumer’s failure last month to convince Manchin to be more of a team player...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

House could vote on Weed Bill this week

(Washington, DC) -- The House of Representatives could vote this week to end the federal ban on cannabis. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, could get a vote as early as Wednesday. It would make legal cannabis businesses eligible for Small Business Administration loans and checking accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
711
Followers
472
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy