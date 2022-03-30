Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, SWITZERLAND, EASTERN CARROLL, KENTON, BOONE, GRANT, OWEN, WEST CENTRAL PENDLETON, GALLATIN AND WESTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Milan to 10 miles southeast of New Castle, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Forest Park, Erlanger, Newport, Springdale, Harrison, North College Hill, Edgewood, Elsmere, Wyoming, Cheviot, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Taylor Mill, Mount Healthy and Fort Wright. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 46 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 3. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 166 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 144 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
