Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern and east central Indiana...and southwestern and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Preble; Warren STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN, KENTON, CAMPBELL, BOONE, HAMILTON, SOUTHEASTERN PREBLE, BUTLER, WESTERN CLERMONT, WESTERN WARREN AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM EDT At 224 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West College Corner to near Crittenden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Florence, Independence, Trotwood, Oxford, Miamisburg, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Monroe and Blue Ash. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 28. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO