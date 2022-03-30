ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Camden, Pine Hill, Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton, Gilbertown, Yellow Bluff, Toxey, Tallahatta Springs, McEntyre, Campbell, Glover, Chilton, Smyer, Failetown, Clarksville, Morvin and Springfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
County
Butler County, OH
State
Delaware State
City
Fayette, OH
County
Madison County, OH
County
Logan County, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Montgomery, OH
County
Darke County, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
County
Greene County, OH
County
Preble County, OH
County
Union County, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
County
Highland County, OH
City
Union, OH
City
Highland, OH
County
Hamilton County, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
County
Warren County, OH
County
Ross County, OH
City
Delaware, OH
State
Indiana State
County
Fayette County, OH
County
Brown County, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
County
Hardin County, OH
County
Pickaway County, OH
City
Logan, OH
County
Clermont County, OH
County
Clark County, OH
County
Pike County, OH
County
Adams County, OH
City
Shelby, OH
City
Butler, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Franklin Greene#Warren Wind
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Smith; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern and east central Indiana...and southwestern and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Preble; Warren STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN, KENTON, CAMPBELL, BOONE, HAMILTON, SOUTHEASTERN PREBLE, BUTLER, WESTERN CLERMONT, WESTERN WARREN AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM EDT At 224 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West College Corner to near Crittenden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Florence, Independence, Trotwood, Oxford, Miamisburg, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Monroe and Blue Ash. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 28. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills around 10 to 20 degrees below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Champaign, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Carlisle, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Urbana, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Thackery, Westville, Rosewood, Lippincott, Carysville, Springhills, Kiser Lake State Park, Millerstown, Terre Haute, State Route 41 at State Route 235 and Dialton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Far east Tennessee Mountains and the higher elevations of southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Logan; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, CHAMPAIGN, LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson Center to near Enon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Sidney, Bellefontaine, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, West Liberty, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Jackson Center, Russells Point, De Graff, Lakeview, Belle Center, West Mansfield, Chippewa Park, Northwood, Quincy, Christiansburg and Rushsylvania. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Haskell, Kimble, Mason, San Saba, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Haskell; Kimble; Mason; San Saba; Shackelford; Sutton; Throckmorton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts OVER 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Sutton, Haskell, Throckmorton, Shackelford, Callahan, Brown, San Saba, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy