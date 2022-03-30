ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Severe Storms Expected This Evening, Take ALL Warnings Serious!

weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong storms is expected this evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. There is the potential for widespread and damaging straight-line winds up to 80 miles per hour, tornadoes, and hail up to one inch in diameter. Non-thunderstorm winds now to Thursday morning; sustained 15...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Natchez Democrat

Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy