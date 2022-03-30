ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky appears dead

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky appears to be dead for the 2022 session of the General Assembly. The measure won approval in the House, but the Senate hasn’t brought it up for a vote. Advocates like Julie Cantwell say they’re furious....

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 18

Into the Mystic
1d ago

Thayer made his mind up a long time ago. I don’t support alcohol but he does. He owns it. I don’t support sports betting but he’s pushing it. He wants us to take it out on him in the next election so we should. Vote him out!! I don’t use marijuana but I want kids with epilepsy to have medical marijuana. Vote these naysayers out!!

Reply
14
FUC DT
1d ago

On this issue, as long as you keep Voting Red it will be the same result.If it ever passes with Repugs in control it will be the most restrictive in the country as the bill the Senate Repugs wouldn't bring to a vote.

Reply(2)
9
Kristin Bryant
1d ago

testing for what lol🤣 OMG If it was so bad people god wouldn't have put it here for a reason! their is a reason in life instead of bad things!! yep kill us all okay but something to smoke helps alot ! like hello marijuana?

Reply
4
Related
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
Person
Damon Thayer
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's richest twins were once known as the Doublemint twins

According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here). The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Kentucky Voters#Kentucky House#Wkyt#The General Assembly#Floor
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time. The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again. WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote. Updated: 1 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Anita Durairaj

These caves in Kentucky were once considered as valuable as gold mines

Picture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Saltpeter mining used to be an important industry in Kentucky during the 1800s. Saltpeter is a naturally occurring nitrate mineral that is used in the manufacture of gunpowder. Saltpeter includes the chemicals potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, or calcium nitrate. It is usually found in caves and rock shelters.
LEXINGTON, KY
KSN News

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. The bill is back on the agenda in Topeka after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session. After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor […]
TOPEKA, KS
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy