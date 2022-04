SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio non-profit is kicking off a year-long celebration of serving the community for 40 years over the weekend. Any Baby Can San Antonio is holding the group’s annual Autism Walk on Saturday, which also happens to be World Autism Awareness Day and during the first weekend of Fiesta 2022. The Autism Walk will take place at Texas A&M University-San Antonio starting at 8 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO