New York City, NY

Xavier Outlasts St. Bonaventure 84-77 in NIT Semifinals

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge, Adam Kunkel and Zach Freemantle each scored 18 points, and Xavier outlasted St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the NIT semifinals....

