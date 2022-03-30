Xavier Outlasts St. Bonaventure 84-77 in NIT Semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge, Adam Kunkel and Zach Freemantle each scored 18 points, and Xavier outlasted St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the NIT semifinals....1460espnyakima.com
