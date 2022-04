LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO