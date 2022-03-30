ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Pusha T and Nigo’s New “Hear Me Clearly” Video

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
 1 day ago
Pusha T and Nigo have shared the music video for their I Know Nigo single “Hear Me Clearly.” It’s the fifth track from the Bape founder’s new album to get a visual, following “Arya,” “Want It Bad,” “Heavy,” and “Come On, Let’s...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nigo
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Daytona#Bape#Thamyind
