The greatest two minutes in sport returns in less than two months, and after a couple of years of minimized fanfare, the Kentucky Derby is back and better than ever. This year's host of festivities spans six weeks and include everything from a touring parade and golf tournament to hot air balloon races, a food festival, and a children's tea. To add to the fun, festival organizers have added a new event to the docket, a giant Block Party that's free and open to all.

