After all these years, I still do not fully understand prayer. It's something of a mystery to me. But one real thing I know: When we are in desperate need, prayer springs naturally from our mouths and from the deepest level of our hearts. When we are scared out of our wits, when we are pushed beyond our limits, when we are pulled out of our comfort zones, when our well-being is challenged and endangered, we reflexively and involuntarily resort to prayer. "Help, Lord!" is our natural cry.

RELIGION ・ 18 DAYS AGO