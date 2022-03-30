BC-Merc Table

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Wed:. 40,000...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Texas rig count jumps as the world clamors for more oil

The state’s rig count jumped by double digits as energy companies responded to soaring prices and pleas from federal leaders to increase production. The number of drilling rigs operating nationally climbed by 13 to 663 this week, according to oil field services company Baker Hughes. Most of the production growth came from Texas, which added 12 rigs.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Energy Transfer to sell LNG to China's ENN

March 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) said on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural Gas and ENN Energy Holdings Limited (2688.HK). Gas companies have rushed to cash in on higher natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Gasoline Price Spikes and the Multiplier Effect They Have

Understanding all the reasons oil and gas costs have skyrocketed takes time, because there have been multiple factors driving up prices -- spikes we have experienced on a regular basis. NBC Connecticut received some insight from Automatic Data Processing, or ADP, one of the world’s largest payroll firms, about something...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

Petroleum, food lift U.S. import prices in February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased strongly in February, boosted by strong gains in petroleum and food costs, indicating that inflation would remain uncomfortably high for a while. Import prices rose 1.4% last month after rebounding 1.9% in January, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

USDA Corn Plantings Forecast Falls Below Expectations

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers intend to plant 89.490 million acres of corn in 2022, down 4% from last year and below the lowest in a range of trade expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. For soybeans, the USDA projected plantings at 90.955 million acres, up 4% from last year and above most analyst expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

U.S. oil output fell 2% in Jan to lowest since Sept -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production fell in January by 2% to the lowest since September 2021, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. Oil production fell to 11.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 11.6 million barrels per day the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

