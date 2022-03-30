BPD searching for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing man considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Alex Quiroz, 40, was last seen Tuesday on the 10 block of Clyde Street.

BPD described Quiroz as Hispanic, 5’6″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts., according to BPD.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

