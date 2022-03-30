ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD searching for missing at-risk man

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUspO_0euUGAxf00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing man considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Alex Quiroz, 40, was last seen Tuesday on the 10 block of Clyde Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcwsG_0euUGAxf00

BPD described Quiroz as Hispanic, 5’6″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts., according to BPD.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man killed in Highway 58 accident identified

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, one man was killed in an accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 58 that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes. Gabino Perez Martinez, 51, was driving the semi-truck when he hit the center median of Highway 58 near Mill Street. The San Bernadino, Calif., resident was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy