ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What you need to know about each team in the Final Four

WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5iTY_0euUFwvO00

(AP) There’s no room for a surprise team at this Final Four.

Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova have combined for 17 national championships. Each of the schools has won at least three titles, making this the first Final Four in which each of the teams already had won multiple championships.

The closest thing to a Final Four party crasher is North Carolina, which was seeded eighth in the South Region but has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Those aren’t the only impressive numbers involving the four tradition-rich programs remaining in the NCAA Tournament. Here are a few things to know about each of the teams in the Final Four:

DUKE

COACH K’s FINALE: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is making his 13th Final Four appearance to move into sole possession of first place (former UCLA coach John Wooden also had 12). Krzyzewski also has made more NCAA Tournament appearances (36) and won more NCAA Tournament games (101) than any other coach.

ON THE MARK: Mark Williams has blocked 16 shots in Duke’s first games, which matches the most by any Duke player in a single NCAA Tournament. Shane Battier had 16 in 2001 when Duke won the title. Williams also is shooting 80.6% from the floor, which puts him on pace to have the highest field-goal percentage in a single NCAA Tournament of any Duke player with at least 25 attempts. Williams’ accuracy has helped Duke shoot 53.8% in the tournament, the best field-goal percentage of anyone in the original 68-team field.

WATCH OUT FOR GRIFFIN: A.J. Griffin has been the barometer for Duke’s level of success against semifinal opponent North Carolina this season. He scored 27 points in Duke’s 87-67 victory at North Carolina on Feb. 5 but had just five points in 34 minutes when the Blue Devils fell 94-81 to the Tar Heels at home a month later.

NORTH CAROLINA

FAMILIAR FINISH: This is North Carolina’s NCAA-leading 21st appearance in the Final Four. The Tar Heels also lead all schools with 130 victories in NCAA Tournament games.

SELECT COMPANY: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is one of only two people to play and coach in the Final Four with the same school. Davis was on the 1991 North Carolina team that lost an NCAA semifinal to Kansas. The only other person to make a Final Four as a player and coach at the same school was Dick Harp, who played (1940) and coached (1957) NCAA runner-up teams with Kansas. Davis also was an assistant coach on Roy Williams’ staff when North Carolina reached an NCAA final in 2016 and won the title in 2017.

MANEK VS. DEVILS: Brady Manek scored at least 20 points in each of North Carolina’s previous two meetings with Duke this season. He had 21 points when the Tar Heels lost to Duke at home. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds when North Carolina won at Duke. Manek has scored 86 points in this NCAA Tournament, the most of any player.

KANSAS

GETTING STINGY: The Jayhawks are allowing tournament foes to shoot just 34.1%. That’s the best NCAA Tournament field-goal percentage defense of any team in the original 68-team field.

MORE WINS THAN ANYONE: Kansas’ Midwest Region final triumph over Miami gave the Jayhawks 2,355 all-time victories. That enabled Kansas to take the Division I lead over Kentucky, a first-round loser that ended its season with 2,354 all-time wins.

UNDER 70: Kansas has held eight of its last nine opponents below 70 points. The Jayhawks are 24-0 this season when they allow fewer than 70 points. The only team to crack 70 points against Kansas during this tournament was Creighton, which lost 79-72 to the Jayhawks in the second round. Kansas’ semifinal opponent is Villanova, which has won nine straight but has reached the 70-point mark in just two of its last seven games.

VILLANOVA

NO MOORE: Justin Moore leads Villanova in minutes per game (34.4), ranks second on the team in scoring (14.8), 3-pointers (80) and assists per game (2.3) and ranks third in rebounds per game (4.8). Villanova will have to play the Final Four without Moore, who tore his right Achilles tendon in a 50-44 South Region final victory over Houston.

SAMUELS’ SURGE: Jermaine Samuels has averaged 17.5 points in the tournament and has scored at least 15 points in each game. Samuels entered the tournament averaging just 10.4.

COLD BUT POISED: Villanova has shot 27.5% from 3-point range (14 of 51) over its last two games but still reached the Final Four. The Wildcats were 9 of 30 on 3-point attempts against Michigan and 5 of 21 against Houston. They’ve shot 30% or below from 3-point range in 13 games this season but have gone 9-4 in those contests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
cbs17

UNC departs for Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of North Carolina men’s basketball fans lined up outside the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday to see the Tar Heels off to New Orleans. UNC faces archrival Duke on Saturday in an unprecedented matchup in the Final Four. The two have never...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Round 3: UNC, Duke set for 1st NCAA meeting in Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina are taking their much talked about and often debated men’s basketball rivalry on the road to a place its never been. The neighboring schools are preparing for another first in a series filled with big-name players and intense finishes: playing each other in the NCAA Tournament. It seems fitting the matchup comes in the Final Four, with a berth in the championship game on the line.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Memorable Final Four games between conference rivals

(AP) Part of the NCAA Tournament’s charm is that it can pit schools from different corners of the country against each other. Teams that might go years without scheduling each other during the regular season end up matched in some of the biggest games of the year. Every now and then, however, there’s a Final […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Shane Battier
Person
Jermaine Samuels
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Justin Moore
FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Ap
WNCT

UNC listed among top college sports mascots

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Mascots are a group as diverse as any, and there’s a mascot for anybody, whether you’re into dogs, birds or even a six-foot-tall amorphous blob that wears sneakers. Time2play.com asked college basketball fans to rank the 70 mascots whose teams have the most appearances in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The NCAA […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina plays Louisville in Final Four game on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina will take on Louisville in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. South Carolina leads the all-time series with Louisville, 17-4, but just one of those games has come since the two were members of the Metro Conference in the early 1990s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCT

No surprise: Duke is loudest, wildest student section in college hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Well, that’s no big surprise. With the Final Four approaching, we can take a look back at this year’s best and worst student sections. PlayIllinois.com surveyed more than 1,100 NCAA basketball fans before this year’s tournament to get the good, the bad, and the ugly details about these student sections. Games […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Adrian Holman

2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four schedule

Although we are in a new month, March Madness is not over because the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four will be tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Surprisingly, tickets are still available for both Final Four games. The price range for the tickets are between $80 and $1,800. That means that you still have the opportunity to scratch going to a Final Four off of your bucket list. If you do go, then definitely take extra cash for parking because parking at the Target Center runs for $50.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Stanford and UConn renew intense rivalry at Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women’s basketball many times over the past 27 years. The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume Friday night in the Final Four, five years after their previous meeting. The winner advances to Sunday night’s championship game against either Louisville or South Carolina.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy