BC-PLATINUM

March 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) said on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural Gas and ENN Energy Holdings Limited (2688.HK). Gas companies have rushed to cash in on higher natural...
The pain at the pump is slightly easing in Maine as prices slowly drop, but they're still near record highs. According to AAA, the state average on Monday is $4.26. That's down a penny from Saturday and three cents from Friday. Prices in Maine are 77.8 cents per gallon higher...
President Biden announced Thursday that his administration will release 180 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months in a move to curb soaring gasoline prices. That amounts to 1 million additional barrels per day — which the White House said is the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased strongly in February, boosted by strong gains in petroleum and food costs, indicating that inflation would remain uncomfortably high for a while. Import prices rose 1.4% last month after rebounding 1.9% in January, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months...
Following an announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the American Petroleum Institute (API) has highlighted that the act is not a long-term solution. “There are many factors behind rising energy costs, from geopolitical volatility and supply chain...
Inflation continued surging in February, according to new government data. Driving the news: Prices for the goods and services Americans consume rose 6.4% in the 12 months ended in February, according to new government data, the highest since 1982 and up from 6% in January. The personal consumption expenditures price...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production fell in January by 2% to the lowest since September 2021, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. Oil production fell to 11.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 11.6 million barrels per day the...
