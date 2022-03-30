ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sUhm_0euUFpkJ00

(NEXSTAR) — Billboards protesting recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country will debut in several cities starting Thursday, March 31, recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility .

FOLX Health , a digital queer and trans teleheath provider, is launching the billboards in states where the laws are being proposed or passed. The boards will read “SAY GAY” or “PROTECT TRANS YOUTH.”

DeSantis: Disney ‘crossed the line’ with criticism of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The campaign comes as Florida’s House Bill 1557, known as the “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month. The controversial law bans certain discussions on sexual orientation and gender identities in school classrooms.

Meanwhile, Texas school boards – among many in other states – have launched reviews and even removals of LGBTQ+ library books . That’s in addition to a recent recommendation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that state health agencies investigate parents who get their children gender-affirming care as child abusers.

FOLX Health’s billboards can be seen in:

  • Tallahassee, Florida – located near 2847 S. Monroe St.
  • Des Moines, Iowa – near 208 Court Ave.
  • Nashville, Tennessee – located on James Robertson Pkwy., adjacent to Nissan Stadium
  • Boise, Idaho – located at 1913 W. State St.
  • Austin, Texas – located at 1205 N. Lamar Blvd.

“Supporting and protecting kids should not be not political — it’s deeply personal. Unconditional love for one’s child is none of lawmakers’ business,” said Chief Content Officer Rocco Kayiatos. “FOLX Health stands by and honors the courage of families that prioritize the love and care of their children. Healthcare is a human right. We stand with trans and LGBTQ kids in across the nation.”

Proposals and movements like those in Florida and Texas have cropped up in other states as well.

Manual: Teen who died during ride exceeded weight limit

FOLX Health previously erected a billboard reading “Trans Lives are Precious” outside of former Pres. Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The organization also flew “Protect LGBTQ+ Youth” banners in several cities.

The organization says it hopes the billboards, which will stand through the first week of April, increase visibility and “brighten the days of queer and trans folx across these cities.”

Transgender Day of Visibility is observed March 31 each year and aims to support transgender struggles , achievements and activism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
Fast Company

Disney backtracks over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

In case you haven’t heard, there is new legislation in Florida, popularly dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which limits discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in educational environments. Disney is a major presence and employer in Florida, and both fans and employees were upset by the company’s lack of response to the bill. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

Disney workers are walking out to protest the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: Here are their demands

Employees of the Walt Disney Company are calling for the most magical place on Earth to fight harder to defend equal rights for the LGBTQ community. On Tuesday, March 22, they escalated demonstrations by staging a day-long walkout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. linked to a list of demands for their employer, including that it stop funding lawmakers who back Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Transgender#Capitals#Racism#Nexstar#Trans Teleheath#House#Lgbtq#Folx Health
People

Texas Native Lizzo Says State's Abortion and Trans Policies Are a 'Violation of Human Rights'

Lizzo is a Texas native, having grown up in Houston, but these days, she's not proud of her home state. Speaking during a keynote address at the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin, the three-time Grammy winner was asked how she felt about two recent policy decisions in Texas — the state legislature's ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive to investigate the parents of transgender kids, which called it "child abuse" to let them undergo gender-affirming health care.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)

The creative team, which includes a major LGBTQ community, had been instructed to move to Florida, retire or quit. In the wake of the controversy at Disney over its response to Florida’s ”Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Imagineers — the legendary creative team behind theme parks, attractions, cruise ships and retail outposts — have asked embattled CEO Bob Chapek to reverse a decision to move their entire division to Florida, a move they consider unreasonable given what they have called the state’s “hateful legislation.”
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy