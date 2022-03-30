ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-era COVID-19 border restriction set to expire

By Alexandra Limon
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The public health order by the Trump administration to turn away most migrants and asylum seekers at the border due to COVID-19 — named Title 42 — is set to end Wednesday.

Last year, the U.S. saw a record number of apprehensions at the U.S. border and now border officials say we can expect the number of migrants arriving at the border to continue rising if Title 42 ends.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) posted photos on Twitter showing a group of 187 migrants apprehended by us border patrol agents Sunday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“It is as bad as it’s ever been, it’s only getting worse,” Gonzales said.

According to Gonzales, there will be a huge spike in the number of migrants arriving at the border if the Biden administration allows Title 42 to expire.

“What you’re going to see is a humanitarian crisis on steroids,” Gonzales said.

“They have no plan in place to deal with what is already a disaster,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

Some Democrats joined Republicans and urged the administration not to end the policy without a clear plan to help border communities deal with the influx.

But the Congressional Hispanic Caucus called for the Biden administration to end the use of Title 42.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) said in a tweet “Title 42 was never about public health – it was a way to keep people seeking refuge & protection out.”

The White House said any decision on the future of Title 42 is up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are currently reviewing the data and evaluating it now,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.


Walensky said an announcement on whether to keep the rule in place could come at any time.

