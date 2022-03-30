Scottsdale's Thompson Peak dog park design to include human amenities too

North Scottsdale canines and their owners may be excited to know that the Thompson Peak Park dog park, which was one of the 2019 bond projects, is moving forward with design.

Although the project name specifies a new dog park, city documents show amenities and improvements will include a playground and lighted sports courts.

On March 29, Scottsdale City Council approved a $490,750 contract with Environmental Planning Group, LLC, to provide design services for a dog park at Thompson Peak Park, 19900 N. Hayden Road.

The dog park project was approved by Scottsdale voters in 2019 as part of the city’s bond program.

The new facilities are anticipated to include lighted sport courts, open turf area, walking trails/pathways, a covered playground structure, restroom building, shade structures and a lighted parking lot.

A city staff report states most of the improvements are planned to be constructed on about three or four acres at the southern end of the site, which is on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway intersection.

“Staff envisions the other areas of the site remaining in a more natural state, with limited walking trails, seating nodes and shade structures,” the staff report states.

The annual maintenance and upkeep of the facility is estimated to be approximately $147,600 per year, and will be included in future budgets, the report states.