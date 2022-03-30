ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers coach Doc Rivers gets brutally honest on ‘stacked’ Eastern Conference

By Kevin McCormick
 1 day ago
As the Philadelphia 76ers approach the final lap of the regular season, all eyes are on the playoff picture. The Sixers have seven games left before the bright lights of the 2022 NBA Playoffs turn on. This late in the year, teams typically have a good idea of how...

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s jab at boss Brad Stevens shows he’s a straight shooter

The Boston Celtics are putting everything together in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach. After a very rough start, the Celtics have torched nearly every team in their path on the way to contending for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Udoka’s somewhat brash style of coaching has proven to be successful, as the Celtics have the third-highest winning percentage since the new year.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole reacts to scorching March

San Francisco, CA – The best player on the Golden State Warriors in March was Jordan Poole. He led the team in scoring and made the most three-pointers in the NBA for the month. The evolution of Poole has been an exciting journey full of big plays and highlights....
