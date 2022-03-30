ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bird flu detected in backyard chicken flock in North Dakota

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. – The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota. Officials say the...

Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
#Birds #Bird Flu #Avian Influenza #Flocks
Farm and Dairy

How to protect poultry flocks from avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been appearing in wild birds and commercial poultry throughout the East Coast and Midwest. It can cause severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry. Certain virus strains can affect multiple internal organs with mortality up to 90% to 100% in chickens, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
Times Daily

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE

