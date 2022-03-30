ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Nicole Murray Speaks With Shark Tank Success Story From New Jersey

By Nicole Murray
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever seen the hit ABC show Shark Tank, you know that it is a high-anxiety, high stress situation. Here's the basic premise: entrepreneurs present their inventions to the "sharks" who will hopefully invest to get their business off the ground. The sharks vary from episode to...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion

The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as the event where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Page Six reported that Chris made a comment about Jada’s bald head. Chris stated, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to […] The post Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#The Sharks#The Jersey Shore#Success Story#Abc#Fyi#Greg Leslie#Sunflow
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot News: ‘Ranked No. 1’

Ready for another round of apples? After Bravo confirmed The Real Housewives of New York City would return for season 14 and greenlit a second series, temporarily titled RHONY: Legacy, franchise alum Bethenny Frankel has seemingly weighed in with her thoughts on the news. “My thoughts on being ranked #1 of all housewives,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, captioned a Thursday, March […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Mid-Season Trailer: Teresa Giudice Attacks Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas; Jennifer Aydin Divulges Marriage Problems With Bill Aydin To Margaret

Real Housewives of New Jersey would be nothing without its divisions, usually with Teresa Giudice at the heart of it all. Whether she’s feuding with the Manzos, the Lauritas, or her own brother, Tre always finds herself in a feud that forces everyone to take a side. Then, the picking of sides spawns feuds of […] The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Mid-Season Trailer: Teresa Giudice Attacks Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas; Jennifer Aydin Divulges Marriage Problems With Bill Aydin To Margaret appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover

Look out, Miami! There’s a new set of chompers in town. The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein just revealed her latest update, and this time, she got 24 brand new pearly whites thanks to celebrity aesthetic dentist extraordinaire, Dr. Michael Apa. Lisa previously revealed that she’s through with getting filler in her face, but […] The post Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have Some Big News About The Real Housewives of New York City

On Wednesday (March 23), Bravo confirmed that it is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. The search is on for a multicultural group of friends who best reflect one of the most diverse cities. In addition to the newly casted RHONY, Bravo will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Total Food Service

New Jersey Food Think Tank Goes Live!

That’s just one of the topics covered by a group of NJ restaurants, academics from various NJ universities and other experienced food professionals when they came together with the Food Think Tank to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their unique businesses and how they could work more effectively in the future. Drs. Charles Feldman and Ethne Swartz of the Food Systems and Management programs at Montclair State University recently founded the New Jersey Policy Think Tank for the food and restaurant industry.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Barbara Corcoran to ‘Shark Tank' Start-Up: This Common Mental Mistake Is ‘the Biggest Danger' to Your Success

Barbara Corcoran gets frustrated when she sees people making a common mental mistake: underestimating themselves. That's what happened on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the star investor told off a pair of entrepreneurs for underpricing their products — before ultimately investing $200,000 in their start-up. The Oakland, California-based business, Ade + Ayo, designs and sells African-inspired clothing for babies and toddlers at an affordable price. For the Sharks, the affordability was a snag: The company's sales, they felt, were lackluster.
TV & VIDEOS
105.7 The Hawk

Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy

Sometimes buying gifts can be so overwhelming. Trying to find something that they will like isn't always easy. But I've made shopping for your Jersey friend or family member simple. I collected some of my favorite Jersey-themed gifts that are sold on Etsy. There are so many artists and creators...
SHOPPING
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy