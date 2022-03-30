ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Weather Delay: Russell County Judicial Center to open at 10:00 a.m. March 31

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehva4_0euUETPo00

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – There will be a delay in opening for the Judicial Center in Russell County on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Russell County, the Judicial Center will delay opening on March 31, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Russell County, AL
Sports
County
Russell County, AL
Russell County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
WALB 10

Lee County Walmart closed

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Walmart located on Ledo Road is currently closed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart around 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports about a fire alarm being pulled. Walmart supervisors said they are waiting for servicemen to repair a...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#The Judicial Center#The Circuit Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storms remain possible across Alabama into morning

Strong storms continued to move across parts of Alabama early Thursday morning, but an earlier rush of severe storm and tornado warnings had eased as of 1 a.m. One tornado watch remains in effect for parts of south Alabama until 4 a.m.:. Strong to severe storms along with tornadoes and...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe storms swept across Alabama overnight, leaving damaged homes, downed trees and power outages. In Wilcox County, specifically in Camden, several roads are blocked, and some homes and vehicles were damaged in the severe weather. It is unclear if a tornado caused the damage. Still, Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said they had reports of a roar around the time the damage occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Selma City Schools superintendent named new head of NOLA schools

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The superintendent of Selma City Schools has been named to the same position in New Orleans’s public school system, our sister station WVUE Fox 8 has confirmed. Avis Williams will become the first Black woman to run Louisiana’s largest school system. WVUE reported Williams, one...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

State lottery, cliff fall, bad weather: Down in Alabama

We have a story that we like to do once a year, often around this time. It goes like this. Legislation that would allow voters to decide whether they want a state lottery is apparently deader than Pat Garrett. Or, at least, sponsors of the legislative plans are saying they...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy