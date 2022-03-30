Weather Delay: Russell County Judicial Center to open at 10:00 a.m. March 31
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – There will be a delay in opening for the Judicial Center in Russell County on Thursday.
According to a news release from the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Russell County, the Judicial Center will delay opening on March 31, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. due to inclement weather.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0