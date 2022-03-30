Weather Delay: Russell County Judicial Center to open at 10:00 a.m. March 31

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – There will be a delay in opening for the Judicial Center in Russell County on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Russell County, the Judicial Center will delay opening on March 31, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. due to inclement weather.

