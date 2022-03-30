ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD arrests woman accused of threatening to kill former roommate

By Erica Miller
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6koq_0euUDn9f00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last Saturday, the Odessa Police Department arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill her former roommate. Shatoya Ellis has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 4:50 a.m. on March 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of John Ben Shepperd Parkway after a report came in that someone had fired a gun in the area. At the scene, officers found three people arguing outside an apartment. One woman at the scene said she used to share a home with Ellis and that Ellis was threatening to shoot her.

The officer said Ellis had the gun in her waistband; the officer removed the magazine and cleared the chamber. Ellis was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

