OPD arrests woman accused of threatening to kill former roommate
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last Saturday, the Odessa Police Department arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill her former roommate. Shatoya Ellis has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
According to an affidavit, around 4:50 a.m. on March 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of John Ben Shepperd Parkway after a report came in that someone had fired a gun in the area. At the scene, officers found three people arguing outside an apartment. One woman at the scene said she used to share a home with Ellis and that Ellis was threatening to shoot her.
The officer said Ellis had the gun in her waistband; the officer removed the magazine and cleared the chamber. Ellis was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0