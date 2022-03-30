ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

15 homes on same block purchased for $10 million

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 1 day ago

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — An entire block of 15 family homes in Northern California was purchased by a single buyer for $10 million. The cottage-style homes built in the 1920s are...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Carlos Santana Sells Hawaii Vacation Home for a Smooth $11.9 Million

Carlos Santana has sold a vacation home in Hawaii for $11.9 million. Musician Carlos Santana has sold a vacation home on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $11.9 million, several months after upgrading to a larger property nearby. The famed guitarist, who lives primarily in Las Vegas, listed the house...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
mansionglobal.com

Miami Penthouse That Fetched $20.5 Million at Auction Last Month Now Listed for Nearly $34 Million

A Miami penthouse that sold for $20.5 million at auction in February is back on the market, now with a price tag of $33.9 million. The three-floor penthouse overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at the Regalia Miami in Sunny Isles Beach offers more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, according to last week’s listing with Mark Pordes of Pordes Residential.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Broker#Housing List#Ap#Ksbw Tv#Whispering Pines#Llc#Locust
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Architectural Digest

Sylvester Stallone Spends $18 Million On Hidden Hills Home

Just a couple months after selling his Beverly Hills property to Adele for $52 million less than his original asking price, Sylvester Stallone has picked up a traditional-style home, according to Dirt. Located in Hidden Hills, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most star studded gated communities, the property has over 10,000 square feet of living space spread between four different structures on two and a quarter acres of land. It’s hard to imagine any other situation where a move to such a decadent property would be considered downsizing.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CandysDirt

May The Luck of The Irish Be With Your Home Purchase

In this fast-moving market, it takes a little luck to find a home in the area you want, in your price range, with the right timing if you’re selling your current home, and on and on. With so many factors at play, you may be tempted to skip the home inspection once you actually find a house and make an offer.
HOME & GARDEN
The Conversation U.S.

Affordable housing in the US is increasingly scarce, making renters ask: Where do we go?

The United States is facing an expanding gap between how much workers earn and how much they have to pay for housing. Workers have faced stagnant wages for the past 40 years. Yet the cost of rent has steadily increased during that time, with sharp increases of 14% to 40% over the past two years. Now, more than ever, workers are feeling the stress of the affordable housing crisis. While I was conducting research in economically hard-hit communities from Appalachia to Oakland, California, for my recent book, published in November 2021, nearly every person I met was experiencing the...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy