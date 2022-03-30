ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Police arrest West Michigan men accused of stealing catalytic converter

By Bradley Massman
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police arrested two men accused of cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle while parked in a driveway, Kent County sheriff’s deputies reported Wednesday, March 30. The suspects, a 39-year-old Howard City man and a...

