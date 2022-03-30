ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Should You Work Out At Home Or At The Gym?

By Andra Picincu
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Think working out isn't as effective as hitting the gym? Experts suggest surprising ways to get a great workout if you're without a fitness...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Fitness Equipment#Resistance Training#Personal Training#Elle
boxrox.com

The Perfect Total Body Workout (Reps and Sets Included)

Add the perfect total body workout into your training, designed by Jeff at Athlean X. “Constructing a single perfect total body workout is a challenge when you consider all of the muscle groups that you will need to hit in that workout. That said, I’m going to deliver exactly that in this video. If you want to try just a single total body workout routine if you are new to this type of training, then you will want to do the A workout. If instead, you want to adopt a more rigorous total body split workout routine, then you will want to pair this up with the B workout and perform them in alternating fashion on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One Starchy Vegetable You Should Avoid

As many trying to achieve it know, a flatter stomach is made possible by a healthy diet, ample hydration and consistent exercise. If you’re aiming to lose weight, you may have heard of starchy vegetables being linked to weight gain when eaten frequently. To help avoid this, we checked in with health experts to find out which veggie option might deter your weight loss efforts and why. Read on for weight loss and flat belly tips from registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, MS, RD at Zenmaster Wellness and nutritionist Julie LaPiana Evarts, RN, MSN, CRNP at Plantable.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
KTEN.com

How to lose Belly Fat in 3 days Super Fast! NO DIET-NO EXERCISE

Originally Posted On: https://www.coolweightlosstips.com/how-to-lose-belly-fat-in-3-days-super-fast-no-diet-no-exercise/. # 1 Fat Burning Tip to reduce body fat and lose weight fast in just 10 days. How to lose belly fat in 1 week? How to lose weight in 10 days? How to cut the fat from body at the fastest rate? If you are...
WEIGHT LOSS
mensjournal.com

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Diet Pills to Lose Weight

This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. It’s challenging to shed pounds, especially as we get older. A wide range of weight loss pills is available to help those who have trouble losing weight on their own, those who have food cravings, and those who have stubborn fat that won’t go away.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy