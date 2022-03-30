ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Who really needs 2nd COVID booster and who can wait?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWZpG_0euUBXCB00

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.

With COVID-19 cases low in the U.S., it’s easy to ignore calls for another dose — or for those who aren’t yet vaccinated or boosted to get up to date, said Dr. Erica Johnson, an infectious disease specialist at the American Board of Internal Medicine.

ALSO ON WJBF: ‘First-of-its-kind’ nasal spray that prevents COVID-19 could be available this year

Her advice: If you’re on the fence, use this lull to talk with your doctor about how protected you really are — and need to be.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A SECOND BOOSTER?

Anyone 50 and older can get the extra dose at least four months after their last vaccination. So can severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12.

Adults can choose either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine for their extra shot, but Pfizer is the only option for children.

WHAT ABOUT PEOPLE WHO GOT JOHNSON & JOHNSON?

Adults who received J&J’s single-dose vaccine already were eligible for a booster of any kind — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only some of them get another.

A new study found a Moderna or Pfizer second shot was superior to getting a second J&J dose. So the advice is anyone who got a second J&J shot now can choose a Moderna or Pfizer dose.

But if they already had one of those other boosters, the CDC says only those who meet the newest criteria — age or weak immune system — qualify for another.

WHAT PROMPTED THE MOVE?

Vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, but effectiveness against milder infections wanes months later. The shots also don’t work as well against new variants like the super-contagious omicron mutant as they did earlier in the pandemic.

That’s why everyone 12 and older, regardless of their health, already was urged to get a first booster for the best chance at fending off omicron. Only about half of those eligible have.

With an omicron sibling causing spikes in infections in other countries, officials are nervous the U.S. is next, prompting efforts to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable.

WHAT’S THE EVIDENCE FOR ANOTHER BOOSTER?

Many scientists say it’s limited, leaving public health officials to use their best judgment.

During the U.S. omicron wave, two Pfizer or Moderna doses plus a booster were 94% effective against death or needing a ventilator, according to a recent CDC study. That protection was lowest — 74% — in immune-compromised people, although most hadn’t gotten the already recommended third dose.

Israel began offering people 60 and older a second booster during its omicron surge. Preliminary findings posted online last week show there were fewer deaths among people who chose another booster compared to those who skipped the fourth dose.

ALSO ON WJBF: What is aphasia? Bruce Willis to step away from acting amid diagnosis

The FDA decided to set the age limit at 50 instead of 60 because that’s when chronic illnesses like heart disease or diabetes become more common, leaving people more vulnerable to serious COVID-19.

WHO REALLY NEEDS A SECOND BOOSTER?

The CDC says an extra shot is an option — but those most likely to benefit are those most vulnerable to severe disease, including people 65 and older and 50-somethings who have multiple health problems.

WHEN SHOULD I GET IT?

Again, experts have differing opinions, partly because it’s not clear how long any extra benefit lasts.

“We can never really perfectly time when the next wave is, or when someone might encounter infection,” said Johnson, who sees patients at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. “To be as ready as possible, I think everyone just needs to stay as up to date as possible with their vaccines.”

Another dose now may make sense for older people and the immune-compromised, but “there’s less urgency in an otherwise healthy person,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.

At 50, Wherry said he’s healthy enough to watch if cases rise enough to prompt another booster, but he’d prefer to wait until fall. That’s because going longer between vaccinations allows the immune response to better mature and strengthen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#The Associated Press#Americans#J J
Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGO

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot. As soon as Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize second booster shots for those over the age of 50, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News on Sunday, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
biospace.com

Moderna Announces Triple Threat Booster Against Viruses

Moderna is broadening its vaccine horizons once again using mRNA technology, widely known for its use in COVID-19 vaccinations. The company has announced two new vaccine development programs targeting a variety of viruses. Moderna plans to launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
click orlando

WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

GENEVA – The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said. There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Long Covid can change who you are profoundly

Dr Xand van Tulleken (Falling ill made me realise the true wonder of the NHS, 19 March) says he will repeat to his patients the advice that an A&E doctor gave him: “You mustn’t let being ill make you think differently about yourself. You’re still the same person, just one bit of you isn’t working very well.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA

Long COVID: What it is, who's researching it and how you can help

BALTIMORE — Most people who have the coronavirus recover in a couple of weeks but some, even those with mild cases, continue to have symptoms for weeks or even months later. But recent studies indicate that about 10% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience long-haul symptoms. But what...
SCIENCE
Cleveland.com

‘Who wants to get another shot?’ Readers weigh in on whether to get second COVID-19 booster shot authorized by FDA, CDC

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will you get a second COVID-19 booster shot? This question is clearly on the minds of Cleveland.com readers. We received more than 100 responses in 90 minutes when this question was distributed through cleveland.com’s free From the Editor subtext account, a platform where readers receive text messages from Editor Chris Quinn about newsroom topics and stories reporters are working on. Sign up at this link.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy