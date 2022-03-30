ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Man, woman arrested for shots fired at Ithaca Econo Lodge

By Carl Aldinger
 1 day ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – After responding to the Ithaca Econo Lodge three days in a row for various reports of shots fired, deputies have arrested a man twice on weapons and trespassing charges and a woman for reckless endangerment.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Econo Lodge on March 27 on North Triphammer Road for a report of shots fired. According to the arrest report, deputies found a rifle round that had exited the Econo Lodge and entered the side of a neighboring business. However, the Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, and there are no suspects. New York State Police are continuing the investigation.

Ithaca man dies from shooting

The following night, on March 28 around 11:39 p.m., police responded to the Econo Lodge again for another report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they saw a red Jeep backing into a parking spot that then tried to pull out when the patrol cars approached it.

Anthony Coyne, 25, and Leigha Briggs, 22, both from Ithaca, were in the Jeep with a rifle in clear view in the back seat and ammunition in the center console, according to the Sherrif’s Office. Briggs allegedly admitted to firing the rifle into the air for no reason. Coyne also had a previous felony conviction, prohibiting him from having a firearm.

Ithaca shooting leaves man injured; police looking for suspect

Coyne was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance. Briggs was charged with 2nd-degree Reckless Endangerment and released on an appearance ticket.

The following morning, on March 29, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge once again around 10:30 a.m. for a complaint of trespassing. Hotel workers told deputies that Coyne was on the property after he was banned because of the shots fired complaint the night before. Coyne was again arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass (a class-A misdemeanor). He was released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

