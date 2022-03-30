ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Jackson; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise above freezing through midday, therefore the Freeze Warning for north Georgia will be allowed to expire by 11 AM.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jones, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jones; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bibb, Hancock, Glascock, Taliaferro, southern Wilkes, Jones, northwestern Wilkinson, Baldwin, Warren, southeastern Morgan, Putnam, Greene, northwestern Washington and south central Oglethorpe Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Penfield to near Rockville to Cross Keys, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Washington, Greensboro, Gray, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Union Point, Ivey, Woodville, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Payne, Mitchell, Rayle and Buckhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bibb, Dallas, Perry, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Perry; Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Dallas, Marengo, Perry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brent, Marion, Centreville, Linden, Uniontown, Jefferson, Vance, West Blocton, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Vaiden, Marion Junction, Heiberger, Bogue Chitto, Central Mills, Consul and Mertz.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Gordon; Haralson; Paulding; Polk; Walker; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest near 10 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some trees may be uprooted due wet soil conditions, resulting in power outages.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with localized gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph will be at the higher elevations of the North Carolina High County into far southwest Virginia, particularly locations such as Beech Mountain, Whitetop, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Rogers.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Dallas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Cleburne; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Logan; Lonoke; Monroe; Montgomery; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen to well above freezing for most locations and the frost advisory will be allowed to expire on time
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN GREENUP...SOUTHERN CARTER...LAWRENCE...MEIGS...WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL GALLIA...EAST CENTRAL VINTON...ATHENS...NORTHERN PUTNAM...WIRT...NORTHWESTERN ROANE...JACKSON...NORTHERN WAYNE WOOD...PLEASANTS...RITCHIE...MASON AND CABELL COUNTIES At 1039 AM EDT, a snow squall was located 9 miles north of Proctorville, moving northeast at 55 mph. This squall line will produce briefly heavy snow or sleet, with visibility dropping below a mile. While pavement temperatures are warm enough to melt off most of the snow, the heaviest snow showers may create localized slick spots especially on bridges and elevated ramps. A coating of slushy snow is likely on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Locations impacted include Huntington, Parkersburg, Athens, Ashland, Marietta, Ironton, Belpre, Point Pleasant, Grayson, Gallipolis, Ripley, Louisa, Winfield, Coal Grove, Harrisville, St. Marys, Pomeroy, Wayne, Beverly and Albany. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 127 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 163 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 35. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 41.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Holmes, Morrow, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Holmes; Morrow; Richland; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Richland County in north central Ohio Ashland County in north central Ohio Northeastern Morrow County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio Northern Holmes County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1112 AM EDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Wooster to near Mansfield to near Galion, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This snow squall will impact portions of Interstate 71 and US Highway 30. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Loudonville, Bellville, Shreve, Hayesville, Holmesville, Nashville, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville and Fredericksburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 27.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 163.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 164.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.9 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

