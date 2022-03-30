Morning Mix March 30th

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
North Carolina fans probably didn’t expect to see the No. 8 seed reach the Final Four. Nor did they count on the Tar Heels opposing their arch-nemesis, Duke, in a colossal contest to determine which ACC foe earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Since North Carolina ended St....
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Event promoters with C4 live advertised a music event at the Lake Olmstead Stadium. Featuring stars like Blake Shelton, Jimmy Buffet, Nelly, and Pitbull. However, the stadium is not ready for a large-scale event. Instead, it is an empty field and locked gates. As we inch...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week brings many people to Augusta, and everyone needs to find a place to stay. Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn is a staple, and they’re going the extra mile to make sure patrons get the full Augusta experience. The building has spent half a...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are headed to Minneapolis and WIS News 10 will be there. After putting on a dominating performance the UofSC Women’s Basketball team is going to the Final Four. Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as...
Comments / 0