Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Morehouse, Richland, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located over Granger, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Granger, Bartlett, Granger Dam, Laneport, Hoxie, Waterloo and Hare. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO