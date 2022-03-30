Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Sidelined long term

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO