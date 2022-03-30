ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Sidelined long term

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hoglander (groin) will continue to be sidelined long term for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche star C Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.
NHL
NHL

Canucks celebrate First Nations Night with special orange warmup jerseys

Players wear Coast Salish inspired sweaters designed by local artist. The Vancouver Canucks celebrated their fourth annual First Nations Night sporting special orange warmup jerseys before their game against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Wednesday. The jerseys were designed by local Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray.
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES UPDATE CLAYTON KELLER'S STATUS, SHARE INJURY DIAGNOSIS

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller was involved in a dangerous incident during Wednesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks. Keller went to take the puck to the net when he loses his balance and crashes hard into the boards. Keller was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsn
ClutchPoints

Grading the Flyers’ trade of Claude Giroux to the Panthers

As part of a busy trade deadline for the Florida Panthers, Claude Giroux was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange for Giroux, the Flyers received a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and forward Owen Tippett, with the first-round pick being top-10 protected. The Panthers also received forwards Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov and a 2024 fifth-round pick in the trade.
NHL
theScore

Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Coyotes star Clayton Keller’s inspiring message to fans after scary injury

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL

Preview: Red Wings focused on positive mindset Wednesday vs. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings defensemen Hronek, Lindstrom experience growing pains

DETROIT – While one young Detroit Red Wings defenseman, Moritz Seider, is flourishing, two others, Filip Hronek and Gustav Lindstrom, are regressing. Hronek experienced a tough night in Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. He had the puck chipped off his stick and into the net by Ryan Reaves in the first period. He was outhustled to the puck by Frank Vatrano, who set up Artemi Panarin for a goal in the second period.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Still sidelined

Hornqvist (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Hornqvist will miss his third straight game, though the Panthers still consider him day-to-day. The 35-year-old winger will try to heal up in time for Saturday's game versus the Devils or Sunday's contest against the Sabres.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the 3-2 shootout win in Buffalo last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate ahead of tonight's game. Stay tuned for the JetsTV Road Report and Five Storylines for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before and during game vs. Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
Yardbarker

Dillon Dube leads the list of potential playoff X-factors

As the Flames move closer to clinching a playoff spot, and likely the Pacific Division, the conversation is going to turn. Calgary’s narrative will soon be focused on how the team can achieve more post-season success with this core than they have in recent years. For the Flames to go on a deep run, they’ll clearly need players like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk to be at their best in the playoffs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes loss versus Blues

Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues. Demko ended a four-game losing streak Saturday versus the Stars, but he couldn't get his momentum going in the right direction. The Blues beat him for a goal at every strength in the second period and added another goal in the third to finish off the contest. The 26-year-old netminder dropped to 28-20-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks' playoff hopes are dim entering the final month of the season, but Demko figures to continue seeing a heavy workload as long as they remain in the race.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy