ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Black Georgia Teen Receives Over $1.3M In Scholarships From 49 Of The 51 Colleges She Applied To

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4QN8_0euU8caG00

With all the negativity at the head of many recent conversations involving Black people and education — the CRT debate , modern-day racism and discussions on gender identity are just a few examples — it’s always nice to have a moment where we can actually celebrate Black excellence in the school system.

18-year-old Makenzie Thompson is the latest to become an academic beacon of hope after the Georgia high school senior made our whole community proud by obtaining over $1.3 million in scholarship offers from 49 out of the 51 universities that she applied to for college.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbI_Xuopqw7/

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As she told CNN , Thompson didn’t even plan on applying to 50+ schools but was quickly swayed by attending college fairs and receiving multiple fee waivers. Even though the number of acceptances is currently at 49, she’s still waiting to hear back from one more that can push that number to a solid 5-0.

More on Makenzie Thompson’s exciting academic future below, via CNN :

“‘It was a very, very good experience, just to see your hard work paying off and getting to see them just pile up in a folder,’ she told CNN.

‘My family is ecstatic,’ she said. ‘Getting 49 acceptances and over 1.3 million, they’re like ‘wow, you’re going places.”

Thompson has been a star student throughout high school, which she credited to strict time management. ‘Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything,’ she said.

Thompson serves as her senior class president at Westlake High School in Atlanta, the co-captain of the Blue Reign dance team, the vice president of Beta Club (a community service organization) and a varsity baseball manager. She’s also a member of the national honor society and the honor society of dance and arts.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For those wondering, Makenzie ended up choosing the prestigious Alabama-based HBCU, Tuskegee University. “It gave me the feeling that I was at home,” she told CNN after visiting the campus, which has a strong history of Black veterinarians that’ve graduated. She plans to study animal science at Tuskegee.

Congratulations again, Makenzie Thompson! Keep making the world proud.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZC2V4kpJXP/

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

190K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition

The first Black student to attend the University of Alabama has died, days after a building on campus was dedicated in her honor, the university announced in a statement. Autherine Lucy Foster, whose last name was then Lucy, made history in 1956 when she enrolled as the university's first Black student. She was the first Black person to go to an all-White school or university in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Middletown Press

Norwalk Community College receives $100,000 endowment for new scholarship

NORWALK — A new endowment by the 460 Foundation in honor of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Terrence Cheng will benefit students at the local community college for years to come, officials said. The 460 Foundation, based in Westport, donated $100,000 with the intent to endow a scholarship...
NORWALK, CT
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Colleges#College#Scholarships#Black People#Racism#Crt#Instagram Twitter#Cnn
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
hiphopnc.com

Louisiana Student Arrested For Whipping Black Student

We didn’t really need any more proof that the idea of racism dying out with older generations of white racists is bogus AF. We already had white teens telling Black teens, “We should’ve hung all of you n***** when we had the chance.” We already had the seemingly endless series of racist promposals that virtually always involved white kids presenting signs that included references to cotton picking and slavery. We already had white high school students gleefully reenacting the murder of George Floyd and posting a video of it to Snapchat, which is starting to look like the preferred digital gathering space for KKKids and their racist AF antics.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Georgia Star WR Ahkil Crumpton charged with Murder | Gun linked to two murders one in Georgia and one in Philly

Former Georgia star football player Ahkil Crumpton has been charged with murder. He reportedly shot and killed a 23 year old gas station employee in Oconee County. Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on March 19, 2021, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta, when a masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Kait 8

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month. The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wide Open Eats

Georgia Peaches May Be Gone Forever in Less Than 80 Years

From peach pie to peach wine, Georgia is the place to go for these sweet, summery fruits. The Peach State is beloved for its bountiful peach season that happens every summer, when fresh Georgia peaches are harvested in abundance to be enjoyed on their own, made into cobblers, and so much more. However, scientists predict that we won't be able to enjoy the delicious peaches in Georgia for much longer if climate change continues at its current rate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy