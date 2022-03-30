ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE to Return for One-Night-Only Encore Concert in Los Angeles

By Starr Bowenbank
 1 day ago

TWICE is making their return to North America. Live Nation announced on Wednesday (March 30) that the K-pop group will be hitting the road again for a one-night-only encore performance as part of III, their recent fourth world tour that saw them make stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta, Forth Worth and New York City.

After playing two sold-out shows at The Forum in February, the girl group will head back to Los Angeles’ Banc of California stadium to play one last show part of the III world tour on Saturday, May 14. Fans who wish to attend will need to sit tight until next week — tickets for the show will go on sale starting April 6 via Ticketmaster.

The concert addition comes after a successful 2021 for TWICE. The group’s third album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3 , charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for a total of eight weeks following its November release. The album was led by single “The Feels,” which cracked the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 in October. TWICE’s 10th mini album, Taste of Love , also saw success in the States, with the EP spending six weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 6.

The K-pop group has continued their momentum in the time since, releasing Japanese language EP, #TWICE4 , on March 16 featuring tracks “Scientist,” “Alcohol-Free,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “Cry For Me.” Most recently, the girl group shared new Japanese single, titled “Just Be Yourself,” on March 21.

See TWICE’s announcement regarding the new concert date below.

