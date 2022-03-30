ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football makes the top seven for 4-star defensive lineman

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 1 day ago

The Auburn Tigers made the cut for 4-star defensive lineman Will Norman.

Auburn has labeled the defensive line as a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class and they are competing for IMG Academy 4-star defensive lineman Will Norman.

Norman is listed at 6-foot-4, 276 pounds released his top seven schools via his Twitter account. The Auburn Tigers made the cut for the elite defensive lineman.

The Camden, New Jersey native put the seven schools in a graphic for his followers to see. He listed the Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, the Florida Gators, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Florida State Seminoles, and the LSU Tigers.

The Florida Gators appear to be the early favorite to win Norman's services. The On3 Prediction machine gives Auburn less than a one percent chance of landing Norman's commitment but perhaps putting the Tigers among his top seven schools could give Bryan Harsin and his staff some momentum in landing his as a part of the 2023 signing class.

Norman's recruitment is being led by Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. The Tigers offered Norman in September of 2021.

Auburn currently has one member of the 2023 recruiting class. Interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner is the sole member of the class so far.

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
