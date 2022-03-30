ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

British trans rider Emily Bridges BLOCKED from competing in this weekend's National Omnium Championships against Dame Laura Kenny by world cycling body UCI - despite having lowered her testosterone to required level

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

British trans-gender rider Emily Bridges has been blocked from competing at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships after a ruling by cycling’s world governing body.

The 21-year-old was due to race in her first women’s event at the Derby Arena on Saturday, when she would have been up against five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

Bridges had been cleared to compete by British Cycling, having lowered her testosterone to the required level over a 12-month period.

However, the UCI (cycling’s international governing body) on Wednesday night deemed she was not eligible under their guidelines and she has therefore been pulled from the competition, avoiding the prospect of a boycott by British female riders.

British Cycling said in a statement: ‘We believe that transgender and non-binary people should be able to find a home, feel welcome and included, and be celebrated in our sport.

‘Under the British Cycling transgender and non-binary participation policy, Emily Bridges was due to participate in the British National Omnium Championships.

‘We have now been informed by the UCI that Emily is not eligible to participate in this event.

‘We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzDnd_0euU7bJE00
British transgender rider Emily Bridges has been denied the opportunity to race at this weekend's National Omnium Championships
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwTaF_0euU7bJE00
Bridges pictured when riding previously as a male during the 2018 Junior Tour of Wales

Under their respective transgender policies, the UCI and British Cycling require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period.

But the UCI allow themselves an extra six weeks once the 12-month period has passed to review an individual case, which they will now do with Bridges.

As UCI rankings are available and Bridges is still registered as a male rider, they could not allow her to compete in the event.

UCI president David Lappartient told the BBC on Wednesday night that he had concerns about transgender athletes’ impact on cycling.

‘We recognise the rights of people to change and to make that transition,’ he said. ‘I’m a little bit worried that (their participation in women’s events) will affect the fairness of competition.’

Sportsmail understands British Cycling had also registered Bridges for next month’s Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

She was included on their provisional entry list for the international event, opening the door for her to compete for her country as a woman for the first time.

Even before the ruling, British Cycling insisted they were not going to select Bridges in their final team for the competition as they wanted to see her race in a women’s event first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2TzP_0euU7bJE00

However, by registering her they have indicated she is in their thinking for future selections.

If Bridges is eventually cleared by the UCI, the former national men’s junior champion will be eligible to ride at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer and at the 2024 Olympics.

Bridges’ expected involvement this weekend had prompted a backlash, with a number of her competitors understood to have been considering a boycott.

Following the controversy, British Cycling on Wednesday night called for a ‘coalition’ to address the issue of transgender participation.

‘We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity around participation in elite competitions. The concept of fairness is essential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kofLz_0euU7bJE00
Bridges' barring denies her the opportunity to go up against Dame Laura Kenny this weekend

‘For this reason, British Cycling is calling for a coalition to understand more about how we can achieve fairness.

‘We want to encourage sporting governing bodies, athletes, the transgender and non-binary athlete community, the Government and beyond to come together and find a better answer.’

Meanwhile, it emerged on Wednesday that the international swimming governing body, FINA, are to introduce a new transgender policy to avoid a repeat of American Lia Thomas’ recent victory at the NCAA Championships.

The proposed policy will insist that transwomen undergo at least 36 months of testosterone reduction therapy, rather than a year.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
E! News

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing on Women's Team

Watch: Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker. Collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas wants her career to be an inspiration for the transgender community. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old athlete opened up about the ongoing debate surrounding her participation on the women's swimming...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Sebastian Coe warns 'gender cannot trump biology' amid the controversy over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, as World Athletics chief insists women's sport is in a 'very fragile' place

Sebastian Coe has warned ‘gender cannot trump biology’ as the transgender debate threatens to engulf sport. There was huge controversy over the weekend when the American swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned in 2019, won the US national college title in the women's 500-yard freestyle. That victory has sparked...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Brazilian women's football star Giovana Queiroz accuses Barcelona of forcing her to isolate against her will in open letter to president Joan Laporta - as she claims alleged abuse and harassment was because she chose to play for the South American country

Brazil striker Giovana Queiroz has accused Barcelona of forcing her to isolate against her will. Queiroz, who said she felt abused and harassed by the incident, has spent this season on loan at Levante. She alleges that the club forced her to isolate in February last year after allegedly coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kenny
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Brother of assisted suicide sisters hits out at Swiss clinic that let them take ‘the easy way out’

A New Yorker who was blindsided by the suicides of his two sisters in an $11,000 assisted-dying clinic says he is angered that Swiss law allowed them to take “the easy way out”.Palliative care doctor Lila Ammouri, 54 and nurse Susan Frazier, 49, became “tired of life” after suffering from chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain and chose to end their lives at the Pegasos Association in Basel on 11 February. Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent his sisters were cremated and asked for their ashes to be “scattered over the countryside” in Switzerland, depriving him of the chance to hold...
HEALTH
BBC

Emily Bridges: Transgender cyclist set to race in women's National Omnium event

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges looks set to compete against some of the sport's biggest names, including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny, at Saturday's National Omnium Championships in her first women's event. Bridges, 21, began hormone therapy last year as part of her gender dysphoria treatment and has now become eligible...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Cycling#Uci#British Cycling#Testosterone#Racism
Daily Mail

Zambian FA confirm the tragic death of FIFA medical official during chaotic World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria... as organisation warns against speculating on cause of death

A CAF medical official died after the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, the Zambian FA has confirmed. Joseph Kabungo had been on duty as the CAF anti-doping officer for the second leg of the play-off, which ended in a 1-1 draw that saw Ghana book a place at the World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA
Daily Mail

'Hopefully we can put on a show': Sophie Ecclestone says that England will have 'no fear' ahead of the Women's World Cup final against Australia as they aim to defend their title

Sophie Ecclestone believes England are yet to play their best cricket ahead of the Women's World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. The spin bowler claimed a maiden ODI five-wicket haul as England powered into the final with a 137-run victory over South Africa. Ecclestone finished with figures of six...
WORLD
TMZ.com

Transgender Cyclist Disqualified Days Before Women's Championship Race

Emily Bridges -- a British transgender cyclist -- was set to race in a women's event this weekend ... but that has changed after the Union Cycliste Internationale disqualified her on Wednesday. According to British Cycling, the 21-year-old was eligible for the April 2 race due to the British Cycling...
CYCLING
BBC

E-scooter championship: Elise Christie set for new eSkootr series

Former speed skater Elise Christie is among the riders selected for the inaugural eSkootr championship. The series, which uses all-electric scooters, will take place in locations across the world, with London announced as the first round, on 13-14 May. A 600-metre track at the Printworks venue will see 30 riders...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
BBC

Tour Championship: Brecel beats Trump to complete semi-final line-up

Luca Brecel produced another impressive display at Llandudno's Venue Cymru to beat Judd Trump 10-6 and secure the final spot in the last four of the Tour Championship. The Belgian, who won the Scottish Open at the same venue in December, will now face John Higgins on Saturday for a place in the final.
GOLF
The Independent

England reach World Cup final with convincing victory over South Africa

Danni Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century as England powered into the final with a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa in Christchurch.Heather Knight’s side have overcome their poor start to the tournament – opening their title defence with three consecutive defeats – and a fifth straight win set up a meeting with Australia in Sunday’s final.Sophie Ecclestone claimed a maiden international five-for, finishing with figures of six for 36 from eight overs as South Africa were bowled out for 156.#CWC22 FINALISTS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qnL2kgpeoF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 31, 2022In the group-stage meeting, fielding errors had crept into England’s performance...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lyon beat Brentford and Leicester to the free signing of Tete after the £25m-rated winger terminated his contract at Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia invasion

Lyon have completed the free signing of Brazilian winger Tete until the end of the season after he left Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of the country last month. The move follows FIFA's decision to allow clubs to sign players from Ukrainian teams outside the transfer window to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The truth about Hawthorn and Essendon’s infamous ‘line in the sand’ brawl finally revealed as coach explains how he lit the fuse that led to all-in blue

Former Hawthorn coach Peter Schwab has opened up on his role in the wild brawl between the the Hawks and Essendon in 2004. That infamous match has been dubbed the 'Line In The Sand' clash in the years since, largely because it was the moment Hawthorn decided they were sick up of being beaten up by their rivals.
RUGBY
BBC

Cricket World Cup: England-Australia final to be shown free to air on Sunday

Women's Cricket World Cup final: England v Australia. Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: Sunday, 3 April Time: 02:00 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; Live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England's Women's World Cup final...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy