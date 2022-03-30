British trans rider Emily Bridges BLOCKED from competing in this weekend's National Omnium Championships against Dame Laura Kenny by world cycling body UCI - despite having lowered her testosterone to required level

British trans-gender rider Emily Bridges has been blocked from competing at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships after a ruling by cycling’s world governing body.

The 21-year-old was due to race in her first women’s event at the Derby Arena on Saturday, when she would have been up against five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

Bridges had been cleared to compete by British Cycling, having lowered her testosterone to the required level over a 12-month period.

However, the UCI (cycling’s international governing body) on Wednesday night deemed she was not eligible under their guidelines and she has therefore been pulled from the competition, avoiding the prospect of a boycott by British female riders.

British Cycling said in a statement: ‘We believe that transgender and non-binary people should be able to find a home, feel welcome and included, and be celebrated in our sport.

‘Under the British Cycling transgender and non-binary participation policy, Emily Bridges was due to participate in the British National Omnium Championships.

‘We have now been informed by the UCI that Emily is not eligible to participate in this event.

‘We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment.’

British transgender rider Emily Bridges has been denied the opportunity to race at this weekend's National Omnium Championships

Bridges pictured when riding previously as a male during the 2018 Junior Tour of Wales

Under their respective transgender policies, the UCI and British Cycling require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period.

But the UCI allow themselves an extra six weeks once the 12-month period has passed to review an individual case, which they will now do with Bridges.

As UCI rankings are available and Bridges is still registered as a male rider, they could not allow her to compete in the event.

UCI president David Lappartient told the BBC on Wednesday night that he had concerns about transgender athletes’ impact on cycling.

‘We recognise the rights of people to change and to make that transition,’ he said. ‘I’m a little bit worried that (their participation in women’s events) will affect the fairness of competition.’

Sportsmail understands British Cycling had also registered Bridges for next month’s Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

She was included on their provisional entry list for the international event, opening the door for her to compete for her country as a woman for the first time.

Even before the ruling, British Cycling insisted they were not going to select Bridges in their final team for the competition as they wanted to see her race in a women’s event first.

However, by registering her they have indicated she is in their thinking for future selections.

If Bridges is eventually cleared by the UCI, the former national men’s junior champion will be eligible to ride at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer and at the 2024 Olympics.

Bridges’ expected involvement this weekend had prompted a backlash, with a number of her competitors understood to have been considering a boycott.

Following the controversy, British Cycling on Wednesday night called for a ‘coalition’ to address the issue of transgender participation.

‘We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity around participation in elite competitions. The concept of fairness is essential.

Bridges' barring denies her the opportunity to go up against Dame Laura Kenny this weekend

‘For this reason, British Cycling is calling for a coalition to understand more about how we can achieve fairness.

‘We want to encourage sporting governing bodies, athletes, the transgender and non-binary athlete community, the Government and beyond to come together and find a better answer.’

Meanwhile, it emerged on Wednesday that the international swimming governing body, FINA, are to introduce a new transgender policy to avoid a repeat of American Lia Thomas’ recent victory at the NCAA Championships.

The proposed policy will insist that transwomen undergo at least 36 months of testosterone reduction therapy, rather than a year.