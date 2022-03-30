Bonneville High School choirs spread music across New York City

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York City: Kids under 5 years old no longer need to wear masks in school as of April 4
NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that kids younger than 5 years old will no longer have to wear face masks in schools starting April 4.
Osbourn High School Wins Music Award
On March 18, 2022, upon completion of the choral department’s District IV assessment at Battlefield High School, Osbourn High School earned the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon award. The VMEA Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to a school’s music program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and recognizes that achieve excellence in Band, Orchestra, and Choral Performance. All disciplines in a school must receive a rating of “Superior” at assessment to qualify for this award.
Rockwall-Heath HS Infiniti Choir headed to Nationals in New York City
The Rockwall-Heath HS Infiniti Choir recently competed at the International Championship of High School A cappella (ICHSA) Southwest Semifinals and won first place, earning them a spot at Nationals in New York City. What started with more than 2,800 performers in 185 groups from high schools across 26 states culminates...
New York City ends masks for all children in daycare and schools
New York City schools will soon no longer require children between the ages of 2 and 4-years-old to wear masks. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that beginning Monday, 4 April, masking for children between the ages of 2 and 4 will be optional. Mr Adams said that masking would remain optional so long as Covid-19 case numbers remain low. "It’s now been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for K-12 public school children, and our percent positivity in schools has, thankfully, remained low," he said. "Each day, we review the data, and if we continue to...
Many Californians Are Trading One High-Cost City for Another: New York
Not all sticker-shocked San Franciscans have headed for the hills—some are headed for New York’s high rises. California has lost a significant number of residents since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only has in-migration declined, with the number of new Californians down in all of the state’s counties between March 2020 and September 2021, but out-migration has also increased by 12%. The Bay Area in particular is losing residents, with the number of departures up by 21% between March 2020 and September 2021, according to census data and recent research.
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
March 28 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University in May. NYU announced Monday that Swift, 32, will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at this year's commencement ceremony May 18 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Swift will also address the...
Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season
London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
Taylor Swift Is Graduating From NYU and Becoming a Doctor
That's Dr. Taylor Swift to you! The New York University (NYU) is awarding the "All Too Well" singer a well-deserved honorary doctorate. The songstress is set to get passed a diploma, a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and toss her cap when she addresses the university's class of 2022 on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, according to a press release from NYU.
Elmira High School to perform Evil Dead the Musical
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Set to premiere this weekend, Elmira High School takes on the 1980s horror of the same name in a hilarious parody. Five college students vacation in an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into demons. Blood will fly while limbs are dismembered in […]
Carmel High School’s ‘Evening of Show Choirs’ set
After a highly successful show choir season, Carmel High School’s four choir groups will perform their shows one final time for family, friends and the community. “Evening of Show Choirs” is set for 7 p.m. March 26 in the CHS varsity gym. The auditorium is under renovation. Along...
The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Announces North American Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month in April, 2022
Grants totaling $235,000 will support 224 live, admission-free events throughout the United States and Canada. NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) announced today it has completed funding plans to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month throughout the month of April. In 30 days, more than 60 North American markets will enjoy 224 live, admission-free performances. Funding will support professional musicians to perform at community venues, schools and senior centers, and via livestreaming from the MPTF and community partner Facebook event pages.
