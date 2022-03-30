ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

A Victoria native wants local city/county leaders to take more action against game rooms

By Cristian Delgado
 1 day ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Will Martin, a Victoria Native, recently had a meeting with Victoria County Sheriff, Justin Marr, Victoria Police Chief, Robert Arredondo and District Attorney, Constance Filley Johnson about game rooms here in Victoria.

The purpose of the meeting was to find out why these game rooms haven’t been shut down even the owners have been arrested several times.

Last year on May 27, 25 News Now reported authorities raided 27 game rooms across Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad and Karnes.

Martin wants to see city leaders enforce harsher penalties against those involved in these game rooms.

“We would like to see our district attorney because that’s the high law enforcement, we would like to see her do the maximum penalties whenever they bust these game rooms, they’re class misdemeanors so every class A misdemeanor charge, they can get one year in jail and a $4,000 fine, lets quit just giving them a plea deal and letting them out for a $500 dollar fine and a year probation, lets put them in jail, that’s where they belong,” says Martin.

Martin also says these game rooms are dangerous to the community because of frequent armed robberies due to the amount of money held at these locations.

He also says the ball is in the district attorney’s court to enforce these penalties.

We have reached out to the District Attorney’s office for a statement and are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 6

Molly Martinez
1d ago

Mr. Martin we already have a high crime rate in Victoria. Quit blaming the Gameroom’s, now not saying there isn’t any type of crime here, but really have you ever visited one. I have and you know what I see a lot of us Senior Citizens playing cause we have nothing else to do, just some entertainment for us!! Just saying!!!!

Reply
6
Becca E
1d ago

I agree with all the above leave them alone and let it be and we do need legalizing in Texas because I sure would like to go as soon as they Legalize It that would be awesome for Texas..

Reply
3
Joseph McEuen
1d ago

why? He must have lost some money at one. Texas needs to legalize gambling already.

Reply
6
