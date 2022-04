CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO