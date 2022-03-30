The Hunter Biden soap opera is far from over

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO