Symposium on ‘talking’ April 7

ATHENS — On April 20, the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the UGA Office of Sustainability, the Consulate General of Switzerland and the Swiss Business Hub in Atlanta will host the 2022 Cleantech Symposium to posit a critical question, “Can Tech Save the World?” The symposium, hosted in the UGA Innovation District, will focus on two key areas of sustainability research and entrepreneurship: water management and water conservation, and biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.
