Law enforcement torch runs helping Special Olympics in Okaloosa Co.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Law enforcement in Okaloosa County took up the torch Wednesday for Special Olympics Florida.

The torch run had two legs for the north and south part of the county. The first group took off from Crestview and ran 1.5 miles to the Crestview Police Department.

Two firefighters with the Crestview Fire Department jogged the route in full gear to show support for Special Olympic athletes.





















The south leg began around 11:15 a.m. off Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach and finished at Brooks landing park.

More than 60 participants ran Wednesday to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics Florida. The initiative is taking place all over the state leading to the Special Olympics games in May.

Staff with Special Olympics Florida said the law enforcement torch run raises around $750,000 each year.

To find more torch runs in other counties, click here.

2022 marks 50 years for Special Olympics in Florida, founded in Okaloosa County.

Wednesday also marked the last day for Jersey Mikes’s fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics around the country. Money raised at Florida locations will be given to the Special Olympics Florida organization.

More about the Law Enforcement Torch Run:

All around the world, Special Olympics has a formidable and caring legion of protectors and supporters: the law enforcement community. The signature event of the law enforcement community’s year-round support is the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Florida.

Funds are generated through the sale of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and hats, and through various local fundraising events like Tip-A-Cop where law enforcement personnel volunteer their time as “celebrity waiters” in restaurants and receive tips to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida. These officers work closely alongside the regular wait staff, serving water and coffee, and acting as hosts.

