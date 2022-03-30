ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waymo bringing driverless vehicles to downtown Phoenix

Cover picture for the articleWaymo announced it is expanding its driverless vehicle program...

AZFamily

Sheraton Downtown Phoenix employs more than 40 Afghan refugees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Sheraton Downtown Phoenix says they’ve hired more than 40 refugees from Afghanistan who are eager to work and have independence as they start their new lives in America. “We found one individual’s resume back in November as a general accountant and reached out...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cars hit damaged expansion joint, repairs slow I-5 commute

SEATTLE — A Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance team is repairing an expansion joint that came loose on Interstate 5 Friday morning. The steel joint popped up in the southbound lanes at the Spokane Street Bridge in South Seattle. Expansion joints hold concrete slabs together on the...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Downtown Phoenix welcomes 3 new cocktail hot spots to Roosevelt Row. Here's what to expect

Downtown Phoenix is full of great spots to grab a drink. Craft breweries offer creative drafts, a host of quirky coffee shops provide caffeine fixes and wine bars are perfect for after work sips. And recently, the downtown cocktail scene has gotten a jolt of new energy with the opening of three bars in the Roosevelt Row arts and entertainment district. One cocktail haven now serving agave spirits on Second Street is the newest of four internationally acclaimed locations, joining Denver, Las...
