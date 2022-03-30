ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinkle, twinkle: Astronomers discover farthest star yet

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos. But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a few million years after emerging. Its swift demise...

