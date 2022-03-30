ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All My Children Legend Susan Lucci’s Beloved Husband of 53 Years Dead at Age 84

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress has to do the impossible and say goodbye to the man she shared her life with. Our hearts go out to All My Children‘s Susan Lucci (Erica) as our sister site Deadline reports that her husband and longtime manager Helmut Huber died on Monday, March 28, at the age...

soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lucci
Person
Liza Huber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All My Children#Nbc
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis, 67, is seen using an earpiece prompter on American Siege movie set 'having suffered cognitive issues and problems with his lines since 2020': Die Hard star 'steps back from acting' after revealing aphasia brain disorder diagnosis

Bruce Willis has reportedly been struggling with cognitive issues on the sets of his films for years - and even needed an earpiece to feed him lines - long before his family announced on Wednesday that the famed actor had been diagnosed with a brain condition. In a statement on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy