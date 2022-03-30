ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Price tag for county employee raises unveiled

By Eddie Velazquez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCortland County’s proposals to revamp the salary structure for county employees could cost up to $586,346, according to county administrator Rob Corpora. Corpora, alongside county personnel officer Laurie Leonard, presented the proposals to increase pay for management, management confidential, and civil service employees at a recent county legislature meeting. If the...

County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
