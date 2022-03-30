ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan COVID-19: 775 daily confirmed cases

By Roxanne Werly
UpNorthLive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,078,951 with total deaths at 32,830. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 1,550 new cases and 72 deaths on Wednesday, March 30. The average number...

The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
