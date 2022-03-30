ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

7 structures lost, 1 injured, in fires Tuesday and Wednesday in Gray County

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County Officials report that three fires burned across...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Gray County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Investigating Possible Drowning at Twin Buttes Sunday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Law enforcement officials are investigating a possible drowning at Twin Buttes Reservoir on Sunday. According to multiple sources, on Sunday, Mar. 27, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, were called to Twin Buttes for the report of a drowning.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy